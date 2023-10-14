Eire 24-28 New Zealand: All Blacks break Irish hearts and arrange Argentina semi-final

Defeat marks a devastating end to Ireland captain Johnny Sexton’s career

Ireland: (17) 24 Tries: Aki, Gibson-Park, penalty try Cons: Sexton 2 Pen: Sexton New Zealand: (18) 28 Tries: Fainga’anuku, Savea, Jordan Cons: Mo’unga, J Barrett Pens: Mo’unga, J Barrett 2

Ireland’s World Cup dream was ended by New Zealand for the second tournament in a row as the All Blacks deservedly beat their rivals in Paris to set up a semi-final against Argentina.

As the world’s top-ranked team, Ireland were fancied to claim another statement win but Andy Farrell’s side failed to break their quarter-final curse on another heartbreaking night against the All Blacks in the World Cup.

Defeat also brings the curtain down on the career of Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, who cut a dejected figure at full-time as the agony of one last knockout defeat took over.

New Zealand, however, remain on course for a fourth title as tries by Leicester Fainga’anuku, Ardie Savea and Will Jordan helped them set up a last-four…