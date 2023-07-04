Eire: Andrew Balbirnie resigns as captain of Irish ODI and T20 groups

Andrew Balbirnie was named as Ireland’s for all formats captain in November 2019

Andrew Balbirnie has stepped down as captain of Ireland’s one day and T20 sides after the squad’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

Balbirnie vacated the roles after Ireland edged out Nepal by two wickets on Tuesday to finish seventh at the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Paul Stirling will step into the captaincy roles on an interim basis.

“I feel this is the right time for me but more importantly the team,” said Balbirnie, 32.

“I will continue to do my best for this team and work hard to contribute towards what I hope will be a successful period over the next number of years.

“It has been one of my great honours to lead this team over the last few years and I am hugely grateful for all the support I received on and off the pitch from the many players, coaches, Cricket Ireland and supporters of the Ireland team.”

Balbirnie has led his country 89 times across formats (four Tests, 33 ODIs, 52…