Eire: Paul Stirling and Josh Little to overlook Assessments in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Stirling’s involvement in the tour will be confined to white-ball cricket while Little will play in the opening ODIs in Bangladesh before missing the remainder of the action

Paul Stirling and Josh Little will miss Ireland’s April Tests in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as they juggle international and franchise cricket commitments.

Opener Stirling will concentrate on white-ball cricket this year as Ireland aim to secure World Cup qualification.

Indian Premier League-contracted left-arm seamer Little will play in the one-day internationals in Bangladesh before missing the rest of the tour.

Former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Peter Moor has received a first Ireland call-up.

Irish-qualified Moor, 32, has played in eight Tests, 49 ODIs and 21 Twenty20 internationals for his native Zimbabwe, last appearing for them in October 2019.

He has been playing for the Munster Reds in Ireland since 2021 and is named in the squad for both Test matches.

Ireland will end a near four-year Test absence when they face…