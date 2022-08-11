Eire v Afghanistan: 5-wicket win places hosts 2-0 up in five-match T20 collection

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie scored 46 off 36 balls

Second Twenty20 international, Belfast: Afghanistan 122-8 (20 overs): Hashmatullah 36; Adair 2-12, Campher 2-13, Little 2-18, Delany 2-19 Ireland 125-5 (19.0 overs): Balbirnie 46, Tucker 27, Dockrell 25*; Nabi 2-15 Ireland won by five wickets Scorecard

Ireland beat Afghanistan by five wickets to move 2-0 ahead in the five-match Twenty20 international series.

The tourists were restricted to 122-8 off their 20 overs at a sundrenched Stormont, Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scoring with 36 off 42 balls.

A second-wicket partnership of 65 between captain Andrew Balbirnie (46) and Lorcan Tucker (27) set Ireland on the way to win with an over to spare.

The sides will meet in the third match of the series in Belfast on Friday.

Ireland had won a match for the first time this summer when they defeated the Afghans by seven wickets in the first T20 encounter on Tuesday.

That victory followed a run of defeats at the hands of India, New Zealand and South…