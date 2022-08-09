Eire v Afghanistan: Hosts clinch seven-wicket T20 victory in Belfast opener

Lorcan Tucker made a second half century in three games for Ireland

First Twenty20 international, Belfast: Afghanistan 168-7 (20 overs): Ghani 59, I Zadran 29*; McCarthy 3-34 Ireland 171-3 (19.5 overs): Balbirnie 51, Tucker 50; Mujeeb 1-22 Ireland won by seven wickets Scorecard

Ireland earned their first win of the summer as they beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first T20 with George Dockrell hitting the winning runs from the penultimate ball.

Usman Ghani top scored for Afghanistan with 59 as they made 168-7 at Stormont.

Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker both hit half centuries before the late drama in the sunshine.

The hosts needed two from the final two balls and Dockrell smashed a boundary as Ireland totalled 171-3.

Ireland’s victory came after a run of defeats against India, New Zealand and South Africa.

Ireland came so close to wins over India and the Black Caps and they finally got over the line in the first of five T20s between the teams at the Belfast venue.

