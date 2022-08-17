Eire v Afghanistan: Irish win rain-affected decider to seal Twenty20 sequence at Stormont

Paul Stirling became just the fourth batter to reach 3,000 runs in T20 internationals

Afghanistan 95-5 (15 overs): Ghani 44*, Azmatullah 15*; Adair 3-16 Ireland 56-3 (6.4 overs): Stirling 16, Tucker 14; Mujeeb 2-17 Ireland won by seven wickets (DLS Method) Scorecard

Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in a rain-affected decider to win the Twenty20 series at Stormont.

With Afghanistan 95-5 after 15 overs, rain forced a two-hour delay in Belfast.

When play resumed, Ireland reached a revised target of 56 from seven overs, with just two balls to spare.

After Paul Stirling became the fourth batter to score 3,000 runs in T20 internationals, George Dockrell sealed a 3-2 series win for the Irish.

The victory is a major boost for Ireland following a difficult summer that included a 10-match losing run following games with India, New Zealand and South Africa.

“As a unit we’ve been pretty good throughout in different patches but today it came off, we got a bit of luck and I think that’s what we…