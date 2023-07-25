Eire v Australia ODI collection: Hosts lose by 153 runs to vacationers in second 50-overs match

Australia’s Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth celebrate taking an Ireland wicket

Australia 321-7 (50 overs): Perry 91, Gardner 65, Mooney 49; Dempsey 4-54 Ireland 168-9 (38.2 overs): Hunter 50, Lewis 37; Wareham 3-33 Australia won by 153 runs Scorecard

Ireland lost by 153 runs to Australia in the second of three one-day internationals between the sides at Clontarf in Dublin on Tuesday.

Ellyse Perry scored 91 and Ashleigh Gardner 65 as the tourists racked up a formidable total of 321-7 off 50 overs.

Ireland bowler Georgina Dempsey, 18, ended with career-best figures of 4-54.

Amy Hunter top-scored for Ireland with 50, but only Gaby Lewis (37) offered back-up as Australia won comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The first scheduled encounter between the sides on Sunday was rained off.

Ireland had celebrated a victory over Australia earlier in the year, albeit in a 15-a-side warm-up game for the T20 World Cup.

The tourists started strong with the bat on this occasion courtesy of Perry, who put…