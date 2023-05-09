Eire v Bangladesh: South Africa pip Eire to automated World Cup spot after ODI washout

Mushfiqur Rahim hit 61 runs for Bangladesh on Tuesday

One-day international: Ireland v Bangladesh Bangladesh 246-9: Mushfiqur 61, Shanto 44, Hridoy 27, Mehidy 27; Little 3-61, Hume 2-32 Ireland 65-3 (16.3 overs): Tector 21 not out; Taijul 1-5 Match abandoned with no result Scorecard

A washout in the opening one-day international between Ireland and Bangladesh saw South Africa pip Ireland to the final automatic World Cup spot.

Tuesday’s match in Chelmsford was abandoned due to rain with Ireland on 63-3 after 16.3 overs in response to 246-9 from Bangladesh.

Ireland needed to win this ODI series 3-0 to retain hope of securing World Cup qualification through this route, but will still have one more chance.

Bangladesh have already qualified.

With two more spots for the World Cup in India later this year yet to be decided, Ireland can still make it through a 10-team qualifying tournament in June-July in Zimbabwe.

Other teams involved in the qualifier include two former champions, Sri Lanka and the…