Eire v Bangladesh: Tigers obtain five-run win to safe 2-0 sequence victory

Paul Stirling top-scored for Ireland in the third ODI against Bangladesh

Bangladesh 274 (48.5 overs): Tamin 69, Mushfiqur 45; Adair 4-40 Ireland 269-9 (50 overs): Stirling 60, Balbirnie 53; Mustafizur 4-44 Bangladesh won by five runs Scorecard

Bangladesh defeated Ireland by five runs in the final ODI on Sunday to secure a 2-0 series win in Chelmsford.

Tigers captain Tamim Iqbal hit 69 and Mushfiqur Rahim added 45 as they were bowled out for 274 with Mark Adair taking 4-40.

Paul Stirling (60) and skipper Andrew Balbirnie (53) put on 109 for the second wicket as the Irish chased down the target.

However, they came up just short with Mustafizur Rahman claiming 4-44.

Ireland went into the series needing a 3-0 win to keep hopes of World Cup qualification alive but the hopes were dashed after the opening game was washed out.

Bangladesh won the second match by three wickets and this was another close contest which went down to the final ball.

Ireland elected to field first but Bangladesh made a good…