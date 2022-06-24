Eire v India: Andrew Balbirnie relishing ‘superb expertise’ towards world’s greatest

Andrew Balbirnie plays a shot against India at the 2015 World Cup in New Zealand

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says the two-match Twenty20 series against world number one side India will be a “great advertisement” for the game.

The Irish, who are ranked 14th, will be aiming to produce a major upset in the Malahide matches on Sunday and Tuesday.

“The experience of playing these sort of teams is amazing for the players and Irish cricket fans,” said Balbirnie.

“They will see how big cricket is in countries like India and it will be a great advertisement for Irish cricket.”

Crowds will return to Ireland men’s internationals for the first time since 2019 following the Covid-19 pandemic, with Sunday’s game already sold out.

Malahide also hosted the last meetings between the teams in 2018 with India comfortably prevailing in another two-game T20 series.

Pair back in India squad

Hardik Pandya will captain the tourists while Suryakumar Yadav returns from injury and there is a recall for Sanju…