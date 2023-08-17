Eire v India: Captain Paul Stirling says ‘underdogs’ can play ‘finest cricket’ in opposition to India

Ireland’s Mark Adair failed to hit a six off the last ball of the game to draw last year’s series against India

Venue: Malahide, County Dublin Dates: 18, 20 and 23 August Coverage: Preview, text commentary and reports on the BBC Sport website

Ireland captain Paul Stirling believes his team can play their “best cricket” as underdogs against world number one side India in the three-match T20 series at Malahide.

Ireland go into the matches having qualified for next year’s T20 World Cup last month.

“It’s the start of our adventure to the World Cup,” Stirling told BBC Sport NI.

“We know the players and the standard of cricket that we are going to come up against.”

He added: “The standard of cricket they play all year in terms of the IPL for such a long time and in the national team is obviously as good as it gets.

“But at the same time I think that the pressure when you’re in the underdog scenario, like we are for this week, can release you to play your best cricket.”

Ireland hosted India in a…