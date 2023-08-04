Eire v India: Delany and Hand return for T20 sequence at Malahide

Gareth Delany made his senior international debut against Zimbabwe in 2019

Gareth Delany and Fionn Hand are back in the Ireland squad to face world number one T20 side India in a three-game series at Malahide this month.

Delany returns after breaking his wrist in June and fellow all-rounder Hand is also recalled to the 15-player panel.

Ireland are returning to action after qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

“The Indian side arriving in Ireland is an exciting one for the supporters,” said Ireland selector Andrew White.

India are returning to Malahide after securing a 2-0 win in a thrilling T20 series last summer.

White added: “We currently have around 15 T20 Internationals scheduled between now and the World Cup, so it is important that we use each of these to continue to build on areas that the coaching team have identified.

“We only have a limited time between now and the end of the 2023 domestic season, so it’s also crucial that we use what opportunities we…