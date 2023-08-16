Leg spinner Ben White made his senior T20 debut against South Africa two years ago

Venue: Malahide, County Dublin Dates: 18, 20 and 23 August Coverage: Preview, text commentary and reports on the BBC Sport website

Ireland spinner Ben White says it is “absolutely massive” to be playing world number one side India in the three-match T20 series at Malahide.

India go in as overwhelming favourites but White believes the hosts are capable of pulling off a shock.

“We can beat anyone on our day – you never know what can happen and you have to believe,” said the 24-year-old.

“Playing against India at home is huge, they’re the best team in the world but we are relishing the challenge.”

India won 2-0 when the teams met at the same venue last year but Ireland gave them a scare in the second T20, with the tourists edging it by four runs.

Ireland go into the series buoyed by booking a place at next year’s T20 World Cup in last month’s qualifying tournament.

White is set to face India – and play an…