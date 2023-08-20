Eire v India: Vacationers clinch T20 sequence with 33-run victory in Malahide

Balbirnie scored 72 runs as Ireland chased a total of 186

Second Twenty20 international, Malahide: India 185-5 (20 overs): Gaikwad 58, Samson 40; McCarthy 2-36 Ireland 152-8 (20 overs): Balbirnie 72; Bumrah 2-15, Krishna 2-29 India won by 33 runs Scorecard

India beat Ireland by 33 runs in Malahide to clinch the three-game Twenty20 international series.

Having been put in to bat by the home side, the tourists finished their innings strongly to post 185-5, with Ruturaj Gaikwad top scoring with 58.

Andrew Balbirnie spearheaded Ireland’s response, hitting an impressive 72 off 51 balls, but it was not enough as they finished on 152-8.

The sides meet again to complete the series at the same venue on Wednesday.

Gaikwad and Sanju Samson gave the visitors the advantage, putting on a 71-run partnership before Ben White bowled the wicketkeeper for 40 and Barry McCarthy took his second wicket of the afternoon to dismiss Gaikwad for 58.

Despite losing their two big hitters, Rinku Singh (38) and Shivam Dube…