Eire v India: Vacationers edge Irish by 4 runs in T20 thriller at Malahide

India players celebrate taking the wicket of Ireland opener Paul Stirling on Tuesday

Second of two Twenty20 internationals, Malahide India 225-7 (20 overs): Hooda 104, Samson 77; Adair 3-42 Ireland 221-5 (20 overs): Balbirnie 60, Stirling 40; Bishnoi 1-41 India win by four runs Scorecard

Ireland gave world number one side India a scare in the second Twenty20 but fell agonisingly short of a first victory over the tourists.

A second-wicket partnership of 176 between Deepak Hooda (104) and Sanju Samson (77) – a world T20 record – helped India to a formidable 225-7.

But the hosts gave chase with Andrew Balbirnie hitting 60 and Ireland needed six off the last ball for success.

Mark Adair missed out as India won by four runs and took the series 2-0.

India had eased to a seven-wicket triumph in Sunday’s opener at Malahide and they were expected to cruise to another victory at the Co Dublin venue after posting a big total.

Hooda was India’s batting star in the first T20 with an unbeaten 47 and he…