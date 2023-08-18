Eire v India: Vacationers win by two runs on DLS methodology as rain halts T20 opener

Barry McCarthy hit his highest international score in Friday’s game against India

First Twenty20 international, Malahide Ireland 139-7 (20 overs): McCarthy 51*, Campher 39; Bishnoi 2-23 India 47-2 (6.5 overs): Jaiswal 24, Gaikwad 19; Young 2-2 India won by two runs (DLS method) Scorecard

India won the first of three Twenty20 games against Ireland by two runs on the DLS method as rain brought an early end to play at Malahide on Friday.

Captain Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in the first over as Ireland struggled to 59-6 before Barry McCarthy’s unbeaten 51 helped the hosts to 139-7.

India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad put on 46 before Craig Young claimed two wickets in two balls.

It left India 47-2 when rain arrived and it was just enough for victory.

Bumrah was making his return after almost a year out with a back injury and he started by winning the toss and bowling first.

It paid dividends as the paceman picked up the wickets of Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in his first…