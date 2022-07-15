Eire v New Zealand: Black Caps beat Eire by one run in Malahide thriller

Martin Guptil hit 15 boundaries and two maximums in his century at Malahide

Third one-day international, Malahide: New Zealand 360-6 (50 overs): Guptil 115, Nicholls 79; Little 2-84 Ireland 359-9 (50 overs): Stirling 120, Tector 108; Henry 4-68 New Zealand win by one run Scorecard

New Zealand sealed a 3-0 series whitewash over Ireland thanks to a dramatic one-run victory on Friday.

Martin Guptil’s 115 and 79 from Henry Nicholls helped the tourists to an impressive 360-6 at Malahide.

Centuries from Paul Stirling (120) and Harry Tector (108) saw the hosts go close to a first win over the Black Caps.

The Irish hit their highest ODI total but Graham Hume was unable to make three off the final ball for victory.

It is another big disappointment for Ireland in the series after losing the opener by four runs when Michael Bracewell hit a record-breaking 24 in the final over.

New Zealand set a daunting target for an Irish side whose previous best ODI score was 331 but the game went down to the wire.

