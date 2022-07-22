Eire v New Zealand: Kiwis full whitewash of wins in T20 collection

Gareth Delany leaves the crease after being dismissed by Daryl Mitchell

Third Twenty20 international, Stormont: Ireland 174-6 (20 overs): Stirling 40, Adair 37*; Sodhi 2-27, Tickner 2-35 New Zealand 180-4 (19 overs): Phillips 56*, Mitchell 48; Little 2-33 New Zealand won by six wickets Scorecard

New Zealand completed a whitewash of three wins in their Twenty20 series with Ireland courtesy of a six-wicket success at Stormont.

Ireland made 174-6 off their 20 overs, with Paul Stirling scoring 40 and Mark Adair ending not out on 37.

The tourists reached their target with one over to spare, Glenn Phillips contributing an unbeaten 56 and Daryl Mitchell scoring 48 off just 32 balls.

James Neesham wrapped up victory with his second six of the day.

New Zealand also won the subsequent one-day international series between the sides 3-0.

Mitchell’s dismissal – he was caught and bowled by Josh Little – left the tourists on 147-4 with little over three overs remaining.

But the Irish were unable to pull off a…