Eire v New Zealand: Michael Bracewell blasts Black Caps to thrilling ODI win at Malahide

|First one-day international, Malahide:
|Ireland 300-9 (50 overs): Tector 113, Campher 46; Ferguson 2-44
|New Zealand 305-9 (49.5 overs): Bracewell 127*, Guptil 51; Campher 3-39
|New Zealand won by one wicket
|Scorecard
Michael Bracewell smashed an unbeaten 127 to help New Zealand to a thrilling one-wicket victory over Ireland with a ball to spare at Malahide.
The in-form Harry Tector hit 113 and Curtis Campher added 43 as the hosts made 300-9 from their 50 overs.
Campher then took three wickets as New Zealand were left struggling on 153-6 but they stayed in touch and required 20 off the last over for victory.
Bracewell needed just five balls to clinch the first one-day international.
He blasted Craig Young for three fours and two sixes to bring up victory on 305-9, his matchwinning knock coming from 82 balls and clearing the ropes seven times.
It was another heartbreaking defeat for Ireland at the Co Dublin venue…