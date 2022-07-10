Eire v New Zealand: Michael Bracewell blasts Black Caps to thrilling ODI win at Malahide

Michael Bracewell hit 10 boundaries and seven sixes in a superb knock against Ireland

First one-day international, Malahide: Ireland 300-9 (50 overs): Tector 113, Campher 46; Ferguson 2-44 New Zealand 305-9 (49.5 overs): Bracewell 127*, Guptil 51; Campher 3-39 New Zealand won by one wicket Scorecard

Michael Bracewell smashed an unbeaten 127 to help New Zealand to a thrilling one-wicket victory over Ireland with a ball to spare at Malahide.

The in-form Harry Tector hit 113 and Curtis Campher added 43 as the hosts made 300-9 from their 50 overs.

Campher then took three wickets as New Zealand were left struggling on 153-6 but they stayed in touch and required 20 off the last over for victory.

Bracewell needed just five balls to clinch the first one-day international.

He blasted Craig Young for three fours and two sixes to bring up victory on 305-9, his matchwinning knock coming from 82 balls and clearing the ropes seven times.

It was another heartbreaking defeat for Ireland at the Co Dublin venue…