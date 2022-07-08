Eire v New Zealand: No strain on hosts, says captain Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland have six games remaining in their ICC World Cup Super League campaign

Venue: The Village, Malahide Date: Sunday, 10 July Start time: 10:45 BST Coverage: Scorecard and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland’s Andrew Balbirnie says his side should not feel any pressure as they prepare to begin their three-match one-day series against New Zealand.

The Black Caps are the world’s top 50-over side while Ireland sit 11th in the ICC rankings.

Much of the best Irish performances in recent times have come in the one-day format – including the 2-1 series win in the West Indies in January.

“We’ve had a lot of good ODI cricket in recent years,” skipper Balbirnie said.

“I don’t think there’s pressure. I think we’re still 10 or 11 places below the team we’re playing this week so I think all the pressure is going to be on them.

“They got to the World Cup final in 2019, they’re the number one ranked team in 50 over cricket. I think the only pressure that will be on us is the pressure that we…