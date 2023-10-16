Eire v Scotland: Eire captain Laura Delany relishing prospects of Spain sequence

Ireland have never previously played Scotland in a one-day international

Captain Laura Delany will extend her Ireland women’s caps record in the series against Scotland in Spain which starts on Tuesday and looks set to prolong her career for some time yet.

Delany is the squad’s most-capped player by a distance after Mary Waldron and Shauna Kavanagh both retired.

But the skipper says she is “loving” the squad atmosphere at the moment.

“I feel like I’ve got a new wave of energy with all the young players in the squad,” said 30-year-old Delany.

“I’m not going to be playing cricket for ever so I want to enjoy every opportunity that I have to go out there and wear the green jersey, but also lead the team, which is a huge honour.

“To be on a professional contract where we can go in and train, working on our weaknesses and become better, both physically and mentally, and to try and improve our game as much as we can is something that I’m really relishing.”