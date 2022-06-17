Eire v South Africa: Proteas seal ODI sequence whitewash in Dublin

Shabnim Ismail took the first four Irish wickets in a devastating spell of fast bowling

South Africa 278-5 (50 overs): Luus 93, Wolvaardt 89; Kelly 2-40 Ireland 89 (32.5 overs): Waldron 32, Kelly 29; Ismail 5-8 South Africa won by 189 runs Scorecard

South Africa cruised to a 189-run victory at Clontarf to secure a 3-0 win in the one-day series against Ireland.

A superb 177-run partnership between captain Sune Luus (93) and Laura Wolvaardt (89) helped the tourists to commanding total of 278-5.

Shabnim Ismail (5-8) ripped through Ireland’s top order to leave the hosts struggling on 8-4.

Mary Waldron (32) and Arlene Kelly (29) produced the only double-figure scores.

South Africa dominated the opening two ODIs and it was the same again in Friday’s final encounter in Dublin.

Ireland managed to take the wickets of Andrie Steyn (14) and Lara Goodall (19) but from 57-2 it was all about Luus and Wolvaardt as they put the home attack to the sword.

Luus struck 11 boundaries, five more than opener…