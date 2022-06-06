Eire v South Africa T20: Vacationers earn eight-wicket win to stage collection

|Ireland 106-7 (20 overs): Lewis 31, Waldron 24; Sekhukhune 2-17, De Klerk 2-26
|South Africa 107-2 (15 overs): Goodall 52, Bosch 32
|South Africa won by eight wickets
|Scorecard
A half century by Lara Goodall helped South Africa level the T20 series against Ireland at 1-1 as the visitors earned a dominant eight-wicket win to set up a decider on Wednesday.
After their surprise 10-run victory on Friday at Pembroke, the hosts were restricted to 106-7 in their innings.
While skipper Gaby Lewis top-scored with 31, their total was below par.
With Goodall’s 52 including eight boundaries, the visitors reached a winning target of 107-2 in 15 overs.
Tazmin Brits departed for 15 in the third over at Pembroke after being bowled by Arlene Kelly to leave the South Africans on 29-1, but fellow opener Goodall then produced a 72-run partnership for the second wicket with Anneke Bosch.
Jane Maguire…