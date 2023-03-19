EISAI PUBLISHES SOCIETAL VALUE OF LECANEMAB USING PHASE 3 CLARITY AD DATA IN PEE… – Press Release

TOKYO, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, “Eisai”) today announced the publication of updated results from an evaluation estimating the societal value of anti-amyloid-beta (Aβ) protofibril* antibody lecanemab (generic name, U.S. brand name: LEQEMBI™) in people living with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and mild AD (collectively known as early AD) using data from the Phase 3 clinical study, Clarity AD by applying a validated disease simulation model, AD Archimedes Condition Event (AD ACE) model1,2,3 from the healthcare payer and societal perspectives in the United States, in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology and Therapy. While the healthcare payer perspective focuses on direct care costs (e.g., outpatient and inpatient services, medications, intervention costs, nursing home and home healthcare services), the societal perspective further considers societal costs (e.g., productivity loss and informal care costs).

The findings of this academic paper about the societal value of lecanemab in the U.S. was used to inform the development of “Eisai’s Approach to Pricing for LEQEMBI™ (lecanemab), a Treatment for Early Alzheimer’s disease, Sets forth Our Concept of “Societal Value of Medicine” in Relation to “Price of Medicine” that was described in our press release issued on January 7, 2023 (Japan Standard Time).

This model-based simulation was conducted using the results of the Phase 3 Clarity AD study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lecanemab for early AD with confirmed amyloid pathology as well as published literature.

Lecanemab+SoC (standard of care**) was predicted to result in a gain of 0.61 quality-adjusted life-years*** (QALY)s and a decrease in total non-treatment costs of $6,263 per person from the healthcare payer perspective (Societal perspective: 0.64 QALYs gain and $7,451 decrease) compared to the SoC for patients with early AD who have confirmed presence of…