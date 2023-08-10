Elcora Provides Status Update on Management Cease Trade Order and Filing of Annu… – Press Release

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB – ECORF), (the “Company” or “Elcora”), provides an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the “MCTO”) that was issued by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission (the “Commission”) on August 1, 2023. The Company confirms that as of today it has completed and filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, and the management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the period which were required to be filed on or before July 31, 2023.



The MCTO will remain in effect until the Commission’s Executive Director (the “Executive Director”) has revoked the MCTO. The Company’s CEO, CFO, and directors will continue to cease in trading of the Company’s securities until two full business days has passed following the receipt by the Commission of all filings the Company is required to make under Nova Scotia securities laws, or further order of the Executive Director.

Furthermore, the Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement, other than as described above: (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

