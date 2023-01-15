Electoral map to endure overview this yr

Source: Cayman Islands Elections Office

(CNS): A new Electoral Boundary Commission has been appointed by Governor Martyn Roper which will begin work this year on re-examining the current boundaries that form the 19 constituencies across the Cayman Islands. Under the Constitution, a commission must be appointed to look at the electoral map and make recommendations every eight years. Since the last report was finished in August 2015, Cayman is due for another review, which is likely to result in changes to boundaries in several constituencies.

After consultation with the premier and opposition leader, the governor has reappointed the 2015 team, namely UK expert Lisa R. Handley as chairperson of the commission, and local attorneys Steve McField and Adriannie Webb as members. The commission will be consulting with the voters in all 19 seats and is expected to submit their recommendations by June of this year.