Electra Names New CFO – Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) – Press Release

Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBMELBM (“Electra” or the “Company”) today announced that Craig Cunningham has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cunningham will provide a smooth transition through his resignation date, June 30, 2023. Peter Park, a senior finance professional with more than 20 years of experience and a current member of Electra’s finance team, will assume the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer effective July 1, 2023.

“On behalf of Electra’s Board and senior leadership team, I want to thank Craig for his hard work and many contributions,” said Trent Mell, Electra’s CEO. “Craig played an important role in bringing financial oversight and controls to our growing Company and was a key contributor to our strategy. We wish him all of the best in his future endeavors.”

Peter Park has more than 20 years of progressive experience across a number of senior finance and accounting roles, bringing extensive experience leading high growth organizations to scale their finance operations, running finance teams through strategic processes, and integrating newly acquired companies. Mr. Park joined Electra in February 2023 and has worked closely with Mr. Cunningham through the Company’s 2022 year-end and first-quarter 2023 reporting activities. Mr. Park holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant in the province of Ontario and Certified Public Accountant in the state of Illinois.

Mr. Mell added, “Peter has hit the ground running since joining Electra and has already become an important member of the leadership team. We look forward to his many contributions ahead.”

