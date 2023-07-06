Electric Blankets Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1900 Million by 2030, With 6… – Press Release

NEW YORK, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Electric Blankets Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030″ in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global electric blankets market size was worth at around USD 1200 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow above a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1900 million by 2030.

Electric Blankets Market Overview:

An electric blanket is a bed covering with an integrated heating element that allows a sleeper to maintain their preferable body temperature even in chilly environments. Electric comforters are favoured by a large number of consumers due to their ability to reduce heating costs. Modern electric blankets have sophisticated temperature controls that can detect and respond to variations in skin and ambient temperature.

The most advanced blankets can be programmed to pre-heat the bed and switch themselves off at specific times. In order to accommodate the needs of two people sharing a bed, the climate may be altered. The market for electric blankets is being propelled by rising investments in R&D, rising demand for electric blankets in the commercial sector, rising product introductions, and rising disposable income among the population.

