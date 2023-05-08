Electric Ships Market Likely to Grow at a 19.7% CAGR by 2030, Global Trends, Sha… – Press Release

Chicago, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Electric Ships Market is expected to reach $14.9 billion by 2030 from $3.7 billion in 2022, registering impressive expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The Global Electric Ships Market is dominated by major players such as ABB, Leclanché S.A., Siemens AG, Wartsila, and Kongsberg Gruppen among others.

The transition to electrified vessels is accelerated due to high fossil fuel prices, advancements in battery technology, and stricter pollution restrictions. Enhanced battery technology aids shipping companies in reducing costs, pollution, and carbon emissions. Further encouraging the use of electric vessels are government initiatives aimed at reducing marine insurance costs and air pollution in port towns.

Rethinking both domestic and international transportation systems is made possible by electric ships. For instance, the Yara Birkeland, the first fully electric, autonomous cargo ship in the world, will set sail in late 2021, taking 40,000…