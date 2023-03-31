Electrical Bushing Market Projected to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR by 2030 – Report by M… – Press Release

New York, US, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Electrical Bushing Market Research Report, by Insulation Type, End-Use, Region, and Voltage Type – Forecast Till 2030″, the global market for Electrical Bushing, is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 3.5%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 3.53 Billion by the end of 2027.

Electrical Bushing Market Overview:

Electrical bushings refer to insulated allowing electric conductors to pass safely via grounded conductor barriers such as circuit breakers or breakers. Electrical bushings are usually made of paper, resin, and porcelain insulation. These bushes primarily lower the stress in the electric field, therefore, generating no harm to the electric insulator.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for electrical bushing includes players such as:

RHM International

Gipro GMBH

ABB Group

Toshiba

TRENCH Group (SIEMENS)

Webster-Wilkinson

General Electric

Siemens (Germany)

Eaton

Nexans (France)

Elliot Industries

Among others



Electrical Bushing Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for electrical bushing has displayed tremendous development in the last few years. The main parameter supporting the development of the market is the growing power demand across the globe. Furthermore, the expansion and the upgradation of the grid structure are also likely to positively influence the performance of the market over the assessment era. Moreover, factors such as applications such as railways & smart grids, surging renewable energy penetration, and growing focus on research & development activities will also likely catalyze the market’s development over the coming years.

Market…