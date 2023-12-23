Electrical vehicles: Caernarfon has no charging factors at Christmas

But as in the case of Caernarfon – the statistics only tell part of the story.

Gwynedd as a county sits in the top five places for charging points in Wales – at 124 per 100,000 – well above the likes of Birmingham (44 charging spots per 100,000) or Manchester (just 33 per 100,000 in the city itself).

But of 145 actual charging points stretching across the two Senedd seats that make up Gwynedd – Arfon and Dwyfor Meirionydd – just 39 are in the Arfon constituency, which includes Caernarfon and the university city of Bangor.

Bangor itself fairs relatively poorly – with just one fast charger available on a retail park for the entire city.

And again, at one major supermarket chain in the city, its charging points have not worked for well over a year.

The local authority, Cyngor Gwynedd, has pledged to improve the public charging position – with so much of its geography geared towards tourism and the visitor economy, including much of the Eryri national park, also known as Snowdonia.

It…