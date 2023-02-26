Electricity and Water Authority Announces the Auction of the Sitra Power and Wat… – Press Release

Through simplified and accessible digital procedures used to attract a larger base of local and international investors

MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced the forthcoming auction of the Sitra Power and Water Station site in collaboration with Mazad B.S.C, an auction supervisory company specialising in the sale of corporate assets and a subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat). The bidding will begin at BD 10,200,000 and Arabian Auction will assist with the sale process which will run for three months; starting on the 23rd of February and concluding on the 23rd of May 2023.

The site is a large facility and includes a number of structures and specialised equipment, including; six desalination distillers (with a processing capacity of up to 25 million gallons per day), six steam boilers, four 25 MW capacity steam turbines with generators, a 25 MW gas reductions, pumps of various sizes as well as a number of transformers, switches and electrical cables. The buyer will be responsible for dismantling all the station’s equipment, including the turbines, and gas reductions. They will also commit to removing the structures and foundations of all production units and must provide the necessary tools and machinery needed to successfully execute the project.

Prior to the suspension of its services in February 2021, the station operated for over 40 years, during which a number of stations with increased capacity were founded. The station began operations in 1975, with its first phase producing 100 MW of electricity and 5 million gallons of distilled water per day. In 1984, site capacity was increased by 25 MW of electricity and 5 million gallons of distilled water. In 1985, the station’s capacity was increased once again, with three distillers installed which increased the plant’s daily production by 15 million gallons. This resulted in a peak production capacity of 125 MW of…