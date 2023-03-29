Electrolit Announces Official Partnership with Coachella Valley Music and Arts F… – Press Release

Premium Hydration Brand To Bring Unique Beverage Oasis to Indio

CERRITOS, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – has announced their partnership plans for Coachella 2023, one of the largest music festivals in the US, making the brand the festivals official hydration partner. The desert event will feature a vacation-themed hydration station carefully crafted by Electrolit to help attendees beat the heat.

“Our partnership with Coachella is perfectly suited towards the mission of Electrolit,” says Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA. “Our top-of-the-line blend is formulated to boost recovery and re-energization. We’re looking forward to creating a space where attendees can recharge while also piquing interest in our diverse lineup of premium hydration beverages.”

As a part of their partnership with the festival, Electrolit is bringing attendees a Baja California oasis just steps away from the musical acts. Guests will be greeted by a spa-like experience as they enter Electrolit’s hydration station. The enclosed area will feature access to a setlist of scientifically formulated hydration beverages that are perfect for quick and easy re-energization. Attendees will also get a behind the scenes look into Electrolit’s extensive features and benefits, all while lounging in a refreshing retreat.

Electrolit is the perfect boost for attendees of all energy levels. Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, it prevents and treats dehydration, targeting electrolytes and ions to promote noticeable re-energization after only one bottle. With over a dozen different flavors as well as zero-sugar options, there is a place on every shelf for Electrolit.

The premium hydration beverage is available at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or…