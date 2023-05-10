Electronic Warfare (EW) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2033: V… – Press Release

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Electronic Warfare (EW) 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Electronic Warfare (EW) and Forecasts Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Market Segment by Product (EW Operational Support, EW Equipment) Market Segment by Capability (Electronic Protection (EP), Electronic Support (ES), Electronic Attack (EA)) Market Segment by Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space) Market Segment by Portable Systems (Self-protection EW Suite, Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM), Anti-Radiation Missiles, IR Missile Warning Systems (MWS), Laser Warning Systems (LWS), Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening Materials, Radar Warning Receivers (RWR), Counter UAV Systems, Interference Mitigation Systems, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Weapons, Other Portable Systems) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global electronic warfare (EW) market was valued at US$16.51 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Transnational Disputes and Regional Instability Are on the Rise Across the Globe

The occurrence of military clashes between nations is on the rise, necessitating the need for countries to enhance their defence capabilities. To meet the demands of modern warfare, new weaponry and fighting systems are being developed. Electronic warfare technology has been integrated into all defence systems due to the evolution of digital battlefields. Consequently, government procurement priorities have adapted to cater to these emerging wartime needs. With political instability and terrorism causing military confrontations in Iraq and Syria, terrorist groups are increasingly deploying high-tech weapon systems. To counter this, countries in the region are increasing their defence spending and investing in advanced…