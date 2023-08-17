elemense Evolves: The New “Kohgou Hinoki Plate Diffuser” – Press Release

A global home fragrance brand that presents serenity and a calm atmosphere to everyday life, introduces a new addition to the diffuser collection that is practical and versatile.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As elemense takes course to be well-known and sought after in high-end home fragrance stores in the U.S and Japan, it expands its offerings with its latest diffuser products. It is a two-piece white porcelain container called kohgou (ko-go), designed to hold a piece of the sacred Hinoki wood plate inside.

Kohgou is made of Hasami porcelain, a style originated in Nagasaki, Japan, where artisans have perfected combining tradition and modern design. Kohgoh takes a different approach from another diffuser item, the Pottery Stone Diffuser, which was released in 2022.

To enjoy kohgou, simply apply a few drops of the elemense diffuser oil (five fragrances available, sold separately) onto the Hinoki plate and allow the soft aroma to spread. Leave the plate inside the kohgou container without the lid on. The container is great for travel by using the lid as a cover. The Hinoki Plate diffuser refill is also available so that different diffuser oil can be used for the same kohgoh container— simply swap the diffuser plate inside it to enjoy more than one fragrance. It is recommended not to use multiple oils on to the same diffuser plate in order to maintain the maximum effect of the fragrance. The Hinoki Plate is also useful when placed inside a drawer or a small pouch to allow the fragrance to spread into the space as the plate becomes smooth after oil has been absorbed completely.

Being handy and versatile, kohgou can also be used as a container to hold small accessories or used as an incense plate with an incense holder. Each kohgou has a size of approximately 3 ¾ x 1 x 2 ⅜ (in) not including its package. The size of the Hinoki Plate is approximately 2 ¾ x ¼ x 1 ¾ (in).