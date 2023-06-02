Elevator And Escalator Market size in India to grow by USD 784.24 Million from 2… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The elevator and escalator market size in India is forecast to increase by USD 784.24 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing number of high-speed metro projects, rising disposable income and economic growth, and growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments.

Technavio categorizes the global elevator and escalator market in India as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (elevator and escalator) and end-user (residential and non-residential).

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-

2021) years have been covered in this report. Download Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Beacon Elevator Co. Pvt. Ltd., Blue Star Elevators India Ltd., City lift India Ltd., Easa Elevators Pvt. Ltd., ESCON Elevators Pvt. Ltd., Express Lifts Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Grj Elevator Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., Kinetic Hyundai Elevator and Movement Technologies Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., RP Bidyut Elevator, Schindler Holding Ltd., SEPL India Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Toshiba Corp., and TRIO Elevators Co. India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –