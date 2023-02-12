Elevatus and Rectec Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Reach and Increase … – Press Release

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The globally acclaimed provider of innovative recruiting solutions, Elevatus , is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the award-winning, vendor intelligence platform, Rectec . This partnership will bring together the unparalleled strengths and expertise of both companies to expand their global reach through the world’s most innovative recruiting solutions.

The partnership will place Elevatus at the forefront of the global market, while generating a stronger awareness for Rectec in markets they are keen on venturing into like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will also provide significant benefits to Rectec’s clients, who will be able to seamlessly attract, retain, and engage top talent at scale through the futuristic recruitment software, Elevatus.

Rectec empowers recruitment and talent acquisition leaders worldwide to make smarter decisions about the tech they use. They’ve developed a powerful comparison service, aimed at identifying the best recruitment and talent technologies for their clients quickly – and for free. Rectec also provides a complementary technology marketplace and a wide range of technology services too. Through this partnership, Rectec will add Elevatus to their growing portfolio of ATS solutions to maximize its exposure to Rectec clients around the world.

“This partnership is a significant step for Rectec as we expand our reach and bring our services to new markets,” said Rob Green, Founder and CEO of Rectec. “We are excited to bring our expertise to the table and work with Elevatus, who will soon be included in our growing portfolio of ATS solutions in Rectec Compare. This will provide an incredible new option for Rectec clients around the world, who utilize our powerful ATS comparison engine.”

Elevatus is renowned for its award-winning recruitment software, which has been designed to streamline the recruitment process and provide organizations with the solutions they need to hire…