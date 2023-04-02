Elevatus Joins Forces With Jisr to Create a Unified Recruiting and HR Experience… – Press Release

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Elevatus, the multi-award-winning recruitment software, today announced its partnership with Jisr; the leading HR and payroll system in the Kingdom. This strategic partnership will supercharge and complement their offerings by delivering an integrated one-stop solution for clients to hire and manage their workforces from one single place. With this collaboration, clients will no longer have to piece together a patchwork of solutions, but will instead have access to a complete solution that covers the entire hiring cycle; from creating job requisitions to managing payroll.

Jisr is the Kingdom’s most powerful, flexible, and integrated HR and payroll software. Jisr partnered with Elevatus to unleash a powerhouse solution and empower clients to effortlessly streamline their entire hiring process, in addition to effortlessly managing their HR and payroll. Elevatus is revolutionizing recruitment with its cutting-edge technology, offering a comprehensive solution that encompasses candidate sourcing, applicant tracking, interview scheduling, candidate ranking, visa management, video assessments, employee onboarding, and more. By partnering and integrating with Jisr, Elevatus can pave the way for companies to recruit top talent and build top-performing workforces in record time. With its award-winning technology, Elevatus has gained substantial popularity in the KSA market, enabling clients to achieve their Vision 2030 goals. Where they can outpace the competition in the talent hunt, attract top talent, streamline their recruitment processes with a paperless solution, and transform their existing tech stack into a unified recruiting powerhouse.

“Our partnership with Jisr will enable us to offer our clients a holistic solution that encompasses everything they need to automate their recruitment, HR, and payroll. Our powerhouse technologies combined together will result in the most innovative workflows our clients will ever…