Elizabeth Warren to Jerome Powell: Simply what number of jobs do you intend to kill?



New York

CNN Business

—



As the Federal Reserve kicks off another pivotal rate-setting meeting, lawmakers are reminding the central bank exactly just how high the stakes are.

In a letter sent Monday to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Democratic senators expressed concern about the Fed’s plan to continue raising interest rates at an “alarming pace” and Powell’s “disturbing warning to American families” that they should expect pain in the coming months.

The Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Katie Porter, highlighted comments from economists who worry the Fed is moving too aggressively to squash inflation. They pointed to a recent warning from the United Nations of a central bank-fueled global recession.

The letter represents the latest effort by Democrats to push back on the Fed’s inflation-fighting efforts. Colorado Sen. John…