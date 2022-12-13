Ellen Pompeo opens the doorways to her Malibu weekend dwelling

Written by Faith Karimi, CNN

Ellen Pompeo still remembers swooning over the beach house the first time she saw it. There was something special about the modernist structure, perched on a blufftop overlooking the ocean in Malibu, California.

But there was one major hurdle: The cost. At the time, “Grey’s Anatomy” — the ABC medical drama series on which Pompeo has played titular character Meredith Grey for nearly two decades — was still a new show, and the home was too expensive. She begrudgingly let go of her dream to own it.

But not for too long.

“I like to say I manifested this house,” Pompeo told Architectural Digest in an exclusive interview for the magazine’s January 2023 cover story.
Intricately-veined black marble covers accent walls throughout the home, including the living room.

Intricately-veined black marble covers accent walls throughout the home, including the living room. Credit: Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest

Fast-forward to 2013, and the home was on the market again. By then, Pompeo was one of the highest paid actors on television, and jumped on the…



