Elliot Blair: The demise of an American legal professional in a Mexico resort didn’t present indicators of violence, official says

Mexican authorities investigating the case of an American attorney who was found dead at a resort hotel earlier this month determined there was no foul play in his death, according to an official statement released Thursday.

Elliot Blair, 33, died from severe head trauma, suffering injuries consistent with “a fall from a height, ruling out traces of violence in the body of the lawyer produced by a firearm or sharp instrument,” according to the attorney general’s office in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The findings are based on results of an autopsy conducted by the Judiciary Forensic Medical Service, the office of Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez said in the written statement.

Previously, the attorney general’s office said Blair’s death appeared to be the “result of an unfortunate accident from a fall by the now deceased from a…