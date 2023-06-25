Elliot Opportunity II Corp. Announces Redemption of Class A Ordinary Shares – Press Release

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), effective as of July 11, 2023, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the “Articles”).

As stated in the Company’s Articles, if the Company does not consummate an initial business combination within 24 months of the closing of the Company’s initial public offering, or July 1, 2023, the Company will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Class A Ordinary Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”) held with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”), including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company (less taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay liquidation expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish the rights of the holders of Class A Ordinary Shares (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company’s remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to the Company’s obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and other requirements of the applicable law.

Net of taxes and dissolution expenses, the per-share redemption price for the Class A Ordinary Shares is expected to be approximately $10.36 (the “Redemption Amount”).

The Company…