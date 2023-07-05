Elliptic Labs Hires New VP of Product Management – Press Release

Elliptic Labs ELABS, a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices today, has hired Øystein Grimstad as VP of Product Management. Mr. Grimstad brings deep expertise in technology leadership and experience in software development and management to the Elliptic Labs team.

Mr. Grimstad’s career spans from technical positions to more strategic and commercially focused roles with both start-up and global Fortune 500 organizations. Most recently, Øystein served as VP of Products at Huddly, where he managed strategic partnerships and commercial opportunities to develop and execute product roadmaps. Prior to Huddly, he worked at Kubicam, Seevia AS, and Cisco Systems. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Oslo and Akershus University College and an M.S. in Information and Communication Technology from the University of Agder.

“Øystein Grimstad joins the Elliptic Labs team at an opportune time for our growth,” said Laila Danielsen, Elliptic Labs CEO. “The pull from our PC/laptop and smartphone customers continues to grow, so we will look to Øystein to continue strengthening our product offering. His experience and expertise in product management complements the existing talent and skill-set of our leadership team.”

“I am excited to join Elliptic Labs, a technological leader in innovating the next generation of user experiences for the PC/laptop, smartphone, and IoT markets,” said Øystein Grimstad. “My background in software, product development and management is a great fit for the Elliptic Labs team. Our future prospects are bright and I’m excited at the opportunity to propel Elliptic Labs further. The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform will be at the forefront as are redefining the user experience with AI across our customer base.”

