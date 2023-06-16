Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with a New Leading PC/Laptop Customer – Press Release

Elliptic Labs ELABS, a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices today, has onboarded its fourth PC/laptop customer, one of the top six PC/laptop companies globally. This agreement empowers this new PC/laptop customer to utilize Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ for future laptop and PC systems. This PC/laptop maker has chosen Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ to bring 100% software-only human presence detection capabilities to these future PC and laptop products.

“Signing on a new PC customer, one of the top six PC/laptop maker, demonstrates that our mission to make devices greener, smarter, and more human friendly with our 100% software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is truly resonating in the PC industry,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “We now have four leading PC OEMs as customers, leading Elliptic Labs to become the de-facto platform enabling PC OEMs to improve security, privacy, power-consumption, and frictionless user experiences.”

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily…