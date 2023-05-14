Ellis Island Honors Society Presents the 2023 Ellis Island Medals of Honor – Press Release

Leaders in government, business, military, media, and technology honored with the prestigious Ellis Island Medals of Honor During Gala on Ellis Island

NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) presented the Annual Ellis Island Medals of Honor, to more than 90 honorees including: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former Republican National Chairman James Nicholson, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, chef personality and TV host Rachael Ray, Actor and Ukraine Activist Liev Schreiber, Financier and Philanthropist David Rubenstein, Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Academy Award-winning Director Robert Zemeckis and Award-Winning Documentarian Leslie Zemeckis. To see the full list of 2023 recipients, please visit: https://www.eihonors.org/medalists2023

Why, when and where

The medal has been awarded annually since 1986 to Americans, both U.S. born and naturalized, who represent and contribute to the rich mosaic that is our great nation. This year, a total of 91 Americans were honored for their contributions in philanthropy, humanitarian advocacy, technological and medical innovation, and professional achievements. This year’s medalists come from all walks of life and encompass approximately 54 ethnicities. From visionaries in the business and scientific fields, and members of the local, state, and federal government, to philanthropists and influencers in the entertainment and sports industry, each medalist has embraced their personal…