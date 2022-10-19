Elnaz Rekabi: Iranian rock climber arrives again in Tehran after competing with out hijab





A female Iranian rock climber, who did not wear a hijab at an international competition in South Korea, has returned to Iran as Iranian groups based abroad raised alarms over her fate back home.

Elnaz Rekabi, 33, competed without a hijab during the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asian Championships in Seoul on Sunday. Videos of her wearing a headband with her hair in a ponytail while competing spread on social media.

Rekabi arrived in Tehran early on Wednesday morning, state media IRNA reported. Videos posted to social media show her arriving at the capital’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. She was also seen speaking to media.

More videos posted to social media appeared to show crowds gathered both inside and outside of the airport, chanting “Elnaz the hero.”

It is unclear…