Elon Musk heads to court docket over Tesla pay that made him the world’s richest individual



Washington, DC

CNN

—



Tesla and CEO Elon Musk will spend this week in court to defend the massive compensation package that helped make him the world’s richest man.

The week-long trial in Delaware Court of Chancery will examine the 2018 compensation plan that the automaker’s board of directors created for Musk. The automaker said at the time it could be worth nearly $56 billion, making it the largest compensation package for anyone on Earth from a publicly traded company, and the net value today is $50.9 billion.

Even in the rarified air of CEO pay, Musk’s compensation plan stood apart. Millions upon millions of dollars are often lavished on corporate executives of the biggest companies, but the plan to pay Musk initially totaled in the tens of billions, as long as he met performance goals. It wasn’t in cash – top executive pay rarely is – but in shares of the company. The…