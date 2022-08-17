Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with joke on Twitter about shopping for Man Utd

Elon Musk is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes

It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy.

Was the world’s richest man going to buy Manchester United?

Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk – who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes – posted on Twitter: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

Cue pandemonium on the social network, with the American’s tweet receiving more than 400,000 likes.

It has been a painful start to the new season for United.

They are bottom of the Premier League after two defeats, star player Cristiano Ronaldo could leave, while new signings are failing to materialise.

Their fans are restless, and earlier this week the Manchester United Supporters Trust said it will “demand answers” from those running the club after a “humiliatingly bad” start to the season.

The club has been in decline since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as…