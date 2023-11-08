Emancipation Day reinstated as Could vacation : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): Cabinet has approved the formal recognition of Emancipation Day and reinstated it as a public holiday starting in May 2024. The day was previously observed in the Cayman Islands but replaced with the Constitution Day holiday by the Legislative Assembly in the 1960’s. The reinstatement of this day as a national day of observance is the year-long culmination of research and examination of a number of concerns related to Cayman’s cultural heritage, officials have said.

In a press release about the decision the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage said it had established a task forces last year to facilitate discussions, collect data, research and examine existing policies to address concerns about the decline in the significance of local culture. While previous governments have sought to distance the country from the slave owning history here as well as the emancipation and its impact on the cultural identity PACT has taken a different approach.

