Emerald Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results – Emerald Ho… – Press Release

FY 2022 Revenue Increases 124.0% Year-over-Year on Continued Recovery of Live Events

Emerald Trades 124 In-Person Trade Shows in FY 2022

Xcelerator Unit Launches 4 New Brands in High-Growth Sectors in FY 2022

Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX (“Emerald” or the “Company”), America’s largest producer of trade shows and their associated conferences, content and commerce, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Revenues of $325.9 million for 2022, an increase of $180.4 million, or 124.0%, on an increase in events staged in FY 2022 versus FY 2021 Organic Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which takes into account the impact of COVID-19 related cancellations as well as acquisitions, of $205.1 million for 2022, an increase of $59.6 million, or 41.0%, from $145.5 million for 2021 (Refer to Schedule 1 for a reconciliation to revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure)

Net income of $130.8 million for 2022, compared to net loss of $79.7 million for 2021

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $239.6 million for 2022, compared to $44.1 million for 2021; Adjusted EBITDA excluding insurance proceeds, a non-GAAP measure, of $56.8 million for 2022, compared to negative $33.3 million for 2021 (Refer to Schedule 3 for a reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure)

Bought back 2.9 million shares of common stock at an average price of $3.60 per share during 2022

Ended the quarter with $239.1 million in cash and full availability of its $100.4 million revolving credit facility

For the full year 2023, the Company expects to generate in excess of $400 million of revenue and $100 million of Adjusted EBITDA

Operational Highlights